Bomb threats trigger evacuations in Delhi schools, no explosives found

Several schools in Delhi were evacuated on Tuesday morning following bomb threats, marking another alarming development in a series of similar incidents. The Delhi Police confirmed that schools in both South Delhi and North West Delhi were targeted.

The Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, were among the institutions affected. Following the threats, police, fire brigade personnel, and bomb squads quickly reached the locations, and all premises were evacuated for safety checks.

Escalating bomb threats in Delhi

This recent wave of bomb threats follows a troubling pattern, with similar incidents occurring over the past few weeks. On December 14, at least six schools in Delhi received bomb threats, the third such occurrence in a matter of days. According to a Delhi Fire Services official, a bomb threat was reported at 6:09 am at Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

In addition to Delhi Public School, five other institutions, including Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj and Gyan Bharati School in Saket, also received identical threats via email from the same sender.

A police official confirmed that after conducting thorough inspections at each location, nothing suspicious was found. The threat emails, sent at 1:47 am on the day of the incident, alarmed school authorities with chilling content.

The email read: "On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task."

A pattern of threats across Delhi

The bomb threats targeting Delhi schools are becoming increasingly frequent. On December 13, around 30 schools across the city received bomb threats via email, prompting multi-agency searches. Similarly, on December 9, at least 44 schools were targeted by similar threats.

In all these cases, police and bomb squads conducted extensive searches and declared the threats hoaxes, as no suspicious materials or devices were found. (With agency inputs)