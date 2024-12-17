Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bengaluru techie suicide: HC relief for uncle, wife in jail. Top updates

Bengaluru techie suicide: HC relief for uncle, wife in jail. Top updates

The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the Bengaluru techie's wife's uncle, while other family members remain in judicial custody

Atul Subhash, Bengaluru Techie Suicide
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, the uncle of the estranged wife, in the Bengaluru techie suicide case. The court’s decision comes as family members of the estranged wife, including her mother and brother, were arrested by the Bengaluru Police based on the techie’s suicide note and a viral 90-minute video.
 

Arguments before the court

 
Senior Counsel Manish Tiwary, representing Sushil Singhania, argued that the case has spiraled into a media trial, especially targeting Singhania, who, according to his counsel, is an elderly and ‘virtually incapacitated’ individual. Tiwary emphasised that the uncle’s role in the matter has been overstated and there was no credible basis to accuse him of abetting the suicide.  
 
Tiwary further noted that Singhania is not in a physical condition to be involved in such a grave accusation and highlighted that other family members — namely the estranged wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law — had already been arrested.  
 

Court observations and ruling 

After carefully considering the submissions, Justice Ashutosh Srivastava stated, “Considering the above, the court is of the opinion that applicant Sushil Singhania is entitled to get the privilege of pre-arrest (Transit) Anticipatory Bail.”
 
The court, however, imposed stringent conditions:  
 
- Singhania must furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.   

More From This Section

Raj Kundra questions ED on attachment of properties in Bitcoin scam

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha by law minister

Cong opposes 'One Nation, One Election' bill on concerns over federalism

MP recruitment exam: Candidate scores 101.66/100; protests erupt in Indore

- He must cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning as required.   
- He is prohibited from leaving India without prior court approval.   
- Singhania is barred from making any direct or indirect threats, promises, or inducements that could influence witnesses.  
 

The backstory   

The case stems from the death of a Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash, who was found dead in his apartment on December 9. His 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video, both of which have since gone viral, paint a distressing picture of prolonged harassment allegedly orchestrated by his estranged wife and her family.  
 
In the note, Subhash accused his wife and her family of tormenting him through relentless legal battles, including dowry harassment cases. He also claimed his wife demanded exorbitant sums as monthly maintenance for their minor son — first Rs 2 lakh, which later escalated to Rs 3 crore.  
 

Family arrests and investigation so far 

Following Subhash’s death, Bengaluru Police filed an abetment of suicide case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against his estranged wife, her mother, brother, and uncle.  
 
- The wife was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana.  
 
- Her mother and brother were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.  
 
The trio was transported to Bengaluru, produced before a local court, and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.  
 
[With agency inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Atul Subhash case: Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle

Techie suicide case: Wife, relatives file bail pleas in Allahabad HC

SC seeks details from HC on Justice Shekhar Yadav's controversial speech

NGO writes to CJI, seeks probe against Allahabad HC judge for his remarks

UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act appears to be draconian: SC

Topics :Allahabad High CourtSuicideBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story