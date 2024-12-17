Bengaluru techie suicide: HC relief for uncle, wife in jail. Top updates

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, the uncle of the estranged wife, in the Bengaluru techie suicide case. The court’s decision comes as family members of the estranged wife, including her mother and brother, were arrested by the Bengaluru Police based on the techie’s suicide note and a viral 90-minute video.

Arguments before the court

Senior Counsel Manish Tiwary, representing Sushil Singhania, argued that the case has spiraled into a media trial, especially targeting Singhania, who, according to his counsel, is an elderly and ‘virtually incapacitated’ individual. Tiwary emphasised that the uncle’s role in the matter has been overstated and there was no credible basis to accuse him of abetting the suicide.

Tiwary further noted that Singhania is not in a physical condition to be involved in such a grave accusation and highlighted that other family members — namely the estranged wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law — had already been arrested.

Court observations and ruling

After carefully considering the submissions, Justice Ashutosh Srivastava stated, “Considering the above, the court is of the opinion that applicant Sushil Singhania is entitled to get the privilege of pre-arrest (Transit) Anticipatory Bail.”

The court, however, imposed stringent conditions:

- Singhania must furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

- He must cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning as required.

- He is prohibited from leaving India without prior court approval.

- Singhania is barred from making any direct or indirect threats, promises, or inducements that could influence witnesses.

The backstory

The case stems from the death of a Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash, who was found dead in his apartment on December 9. His 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video, both of which have since gone viral, paint a distressing picture of prolonged harassment allegedly orchestrated by his estranged wife and her family.

In the note, Subhash accused his wife and her family of tormenting him through relentless legal battles, including dowry harassment cases. He also claimed his wife demanded exorbitant sums as monthly maintenance for their minor son — first Rs 2 lakh, which later escalated to Rs 3 crore.

Family arrests and investigation so far

Following Subhash’s death, Bengaluru Police filed an abetment of suicide case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against his estranged wife, her mother, brother, and uncle.

- The wife was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana.

- Her mother and brother were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The trio was transported to Bengaluru, produced before a local court, and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

[With agency inputs]