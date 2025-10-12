Home / India News / Only Supreme Court can lift ban on firecracker: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Only Supreme Court can lift ban on firecracker: Saurabh Bharadwaj

On Friday, the Supreme Court indicated that it would lift restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh
Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As Diwali is around the corner, Delhi AAP President, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that the subject of whether implementing or lifting the ban on firecrackers falls under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.

"Be it performing Chhath puja on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi or be it a ban on firecrackers in Diwali, both matters are under the court's direct supervision. A month ago, Justice BR Gavai kept his opinion in front of the Court in which he said that if firecrackers are being banned, it should be banned in the whole country, not just in NCR. SC banned it in the past, and only SC can lift the ban," he said.

However, on Friday, the Supreme Court indicated that it would lift restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

"For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali," the bench remarked.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi-NCR and Haryana, requested the Bench to lift the restrictions put on crackers.

He requested the apex court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab, he said.

He suggested a balanced approach that the court may consider.

On September 26, the top court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mamata to visit disaster-hit north Bengal to oversee relief ops today

SC asks Centre to respond to plea on adequate life support in ambulances

No data, no compensation: Injured sewer workers slip through legal cracks

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh lays foundation for Sify's ₹1,500 cr AI centre

ED seizes ₹45 lakh during raids in Bengal municipality recruitment scam

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartySupreme CourtSaurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story