Only Supreme Court can lift ban on firecracker: Saurabh Bharadwaj

As Diwali is around the corner, Delhi AAP President, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that the subject of whether implementing or lifting the ban on firecrackers falls under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.
"Be it performing Chhath puja on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi or be it a ban on firecrackers in Diwali, both matters are under the court's direct supervision. A month ago, Justice BR Gavai kept his opinion in front of the Court in which he said that if firecrackers are being banned, it should be banned in the whole country, not just in NCR. SC banned it in the past, and only SC can lift the ban," he said.
However, on Friday, the Supreme Court indicated that it would lift restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali.
A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.
"For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali," the bench remarked.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi-NCR and Haryana, requested the Bench to lift the restrictions put on crackers.
He requested the apex court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab, he said.
He suggested a balanced approach that the court may consider.
On September 26, the top court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the NCR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
