Home / India News / Operation Chankra-2: CBI searches 76 locations against cyber criminals

Operation Chankra-2: CBI searches 76 locations against cyber criminals

The details of two other cases were not shared by the agency because of the ongoing operation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The CBI has acted on inputs from FIU, FBI, Interpol and other international agencies, they said

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The CBI has conducted searches at 76 locations across the country under Operation Chakra-2 after registering five separate cases of cyber-enabled financial frauds, officials said on Thursday.

One of the cases pertains to a racket siphoning off Rs 100 crore of Indian citizens through a cryptocurrency fraud, they said.

The case was registered on the basis of inputs provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the officials said.

Two cases were registered on a complaint from Amazon and Microsoft that the accused ran call centres and posed as technical support of the companies to target foreign nationals, they said. Nine call centres were searched by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) under the operation, the officials added.

The details of two other cases were not shared by the agency because of the ongoing operation.

The CBI has acted on inputs from FIU, FBI, Interpol and other international agencies, they said.

The searches were conducted at locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal, the officials said.

Also Read

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Scamsters led by Chinese handlers dupe 15000 Indians of Rs 700 crore

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Rural road construction sees turnaround for the first time in 8 years: NSO

Rajasthan becomes a year-round tourism hub, even during the hot summers

FPI selloff in Indian shares continues in first half of Oct: NSDL data

Over 1,000 HP cops fell victim to crypto fraud, quit jobs to promote it

Topics :CBI rowCyber fraudCyber threatcyber crimes India

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story