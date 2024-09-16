'Operation Sadbhav': India sends aid to typhoon-hit Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos

On Sunday, India extended humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Vietnam, and Laos through ‘Operation Sadbhav’ in response to the devastating typhoon that struck the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 10 tonnes of aid, including dry rations, clothing, and medicines, were dispatched to Myanmar aboard the Indian Navy ship INS Satpura. In addition, a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force is transporting 35 tonnes of relief supplies to Vietnam and 10 tonnes to Laos.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, “India launches #OperationSadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.”



He further said, “10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard @indiannavy INS Satpura today.”



The Indian Navy has swiftly mobilised to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in response to severe flash floods in Myanmar.



The Eastern Naval Command, along with the Eastern Fleet and supporting units, has quickly loaded relief materials, including drinking water, food, and medicines, onto an Indian naval vessel. The ship is set to sail from Visakhapatnam to Yangon.

Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, "This rapid mobilisation comes despite the short notice, showcasing the Navy's ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region."

The floods, caused by Typhoon Yagi, have impacted Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, struck over a week ago, leading to over 220 deaths in Vietnam and over 70 in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s military government reported that the death toll has risen to 74, with over 89 people still missing. The typhoon has displaced nearly 2,40,000 people, adding to the 3.4 million already displaced due to the ongoing civil conflict.

Typhoon Yagi, one of the most powerful typhoons to strike Southeast Asia in decades, hit the Philippines with wind speeds reaching 149 kmph (92 mph). Although the typhoon weakened by Sunday, heavy rains persisted, and rivers remained at perilously high levels.

[With agency inputs]