PM inaugurates 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Monday. Hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the three-day conference is anticipated to draw over 10,000 delegates, including influential figures from government, industry, and financial sectors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi commended the Prime Minister's leadership that has facilitated India to become a global leader in renewable energy

"India is not only the fifth-largest but also the world's fastest-growing economy. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is championing the cause of clean energy. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi played a pivotal role in advancing renewable energy. Under his guidance, Gujarat emerged as the frontrunner in green energy sectors. Upon becoming the Prime Minister of India, he made it a global mission to create a cleaner and more sustainable world," Minister Joshi said.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Gujarat emerged as the leading state in the renewable energy sector and added that the state's renewable energy policy and green hydrogen policy reflect the state government's commitment to a green future

"The installed capacity of renewable energy in Gujarat is over 50,000 megawatts, with renewable energy contributing 54 per cent to the state's energy capacity. Gujarat leads the country in solar power installation," he said.

He further stressed the mission to produce 3 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) of green hydrogen, positioning Gujarat at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution in India. "Today, the state of Gujarat is emerging as a prime destination for investment in the green energy sector," he added.

The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 is Mission 500 GW, which underscores India's strategic goal to expand its renewable energy capacity significantly by 2030. As the 4th largest country globally in installed renewable energy capacity, India aims to further consolidate its leadership in the global energy transition.

Key international partners for this year's event include Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway. Additionally, Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh will actively participate. High-level delegations from the US, UK, Belgium, the European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong will also be in attendance, with some delegations led by ministers from Germany and Denmark.

The conference will feature an extensive agenda across 44 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable, and discussions focused on renewable energy innovations and opportunities specific to various countries and states. Noteworthy sessions will address the role of women in accelerating energy transitions and provide a platform for start-ups, including pitches by the ten winners of the Solar X Challenge.

The Prime Minister earlier visited the exhibition organised on the sidelines of RE-INVEST 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The exhibition showcased contributions from public and private sectors, state governments, and start-ups. Networking opportunities will be abundant, facilitated by a dedicated B2B digital platform for business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and government-to-government (G2G) interactions. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the industry partner for this year's event, supporting a successful collaboration among stakeholders.

RE-INVEST's inaugural edition was held in February 2015 in New Delhi, followed by subsequent editions in October 2018 in Delhi NCR, and a virtual edition in November 2020.