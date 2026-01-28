Oppn protests in Parliament after President Murmu mentions VB-G RAM G Act

President Droupadi Murmu's reference to the VB-G RAM G Act in her address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday sparked protests from opposition parties which raised slogans demanding a roll back of the law.

In her address, the President said the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) would provide guarantee for 125 days of work, and would also stop corruption and leakages.

She also asserted that it would provide a new impetus to rural development.

While the President's mention of the VB-G RAM G Act was welcomed by treasury benches by thumping of desks, Opposition members raised slogans demanding roll back of the law.