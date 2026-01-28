World saw courage of Indian armed forces through 'Op Sindoor': Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the world saw the valour of Indian armed forces through Operation Sindoor when they destroyed terror camps on the strength of their own resources and asserted that any terror act will be responded with decisive action.

"India has proved that power can be used with responsibility and wisdom. The world has seen the valour and courage of Indian armed forces through Operation Sindoor," Murmu said in her address to both Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.

"Our nation, on the strength of our own resources, destroyed terror camps. My government sent a message that any act of terror will be responded to with resolute and decisive action," the President said, amid thumping of desks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians.

Murmu said the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty was part of India's fight against terror. "We are also working on Mission Sudarshan Chakra to further strengthen national security," the President said, adding that security forces have also taken decisive action against Maoist terror. Following Operation Sindoor, she said, the trust on Indian defence platforms has increased. Murmu further said her government was committed to social justice in the country. In the third term of the government, she said, work is being done to further empower the poor, and social security benefits are available to nearly 95 crore citizens now.

"My government is committed to true social justice," she said, adding that 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty in the last 10 years. The President also said the government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams, and ensuring proper use of public funds. "For India, the end of the first 25 years of this century has been filled with several successes, proud achievements and extraordinary experiences. In the last 10-11 years, India has strengthened its foundation in every sector," she said. Lauding India's celebration of the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and the country's tribute to revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, Murmu said, "when the country remembers the contribution of its ancestors, the new generation gets inspiration, which further speeds up our journey towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India)." "The country celebrated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. During the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the entire country paid him tribute and remembered his contribution to the tribal community," the President said.

"The events related to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel further strengthened the sense of Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat (One India, Best India). The entire country became witness to how Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations filled the country with music and a sense of unity," Murmu said. The President's mention of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme was met with loud protests from the Opposition benches. Murmu said the VB-G RAM G initiative would provide guarantee for 125 days of work, would stop corruption and leakages, and provide a new impetus to rural development.