Opposition protests India-US interim trade deal; Lok Sabha adjourned

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition sloganeering over interim US trade pact and protests against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sloganeered, displayed placards and trooped into the Well of the House shouting “trade deal wapas lo” (take back the trade pact). (Photo:PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:43 PM IST
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday amid protest by the opposition parties over remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the latter of “colluding” with anti-India elements.
 
Dubey had earlier in the day told media that he has given a notice to initiate a “substantive motion” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.
 
A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.
 
He alleged that Gandhi visits foreign countries and “colludes” with anti-India elements.
 
Dubey raised the issue during the Zero Hour and alleged that Gandhi was “hand-in-glove with anti-national forces”. Opposition members protested his remarks, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.
 
Earlier when the House met for the day, Opposition members protested against the interim India-US trade deal. They sloganeered, displayed placards and trooped into the Well of the House shouting “trade deal wapas lo” (take back the trade pact). One of the placards also demanded withdrawal of the new Labour Codes.
 
Before the start of the proceedings of the Parliament, Opposition MPs protested in the Parliament House complex over the interim trade deal, accusing the government of “surrendering” Indian interests. With a huge banner that read “trap deal”, the MPs raised slogans such as “desh ko bechna bandh karo” (stop selling the country).
 
Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Gandhi alleged that the government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions concerning their future and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will listen to them now or if the “grip” on him was too strong.
 
On Wednesday, in his speech during the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi slammed the government for a “wholesale surrender” of India’s energy security and the interests of its farmers to the US.
 
Later in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026. It was adjourned a little after that when opposition members protested BJP MP Dubey's remarks.
 
Topics :Rahul GandhiLok SabhaIndia US Trade Deal

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

