Opposition protests India-US interim trade deal; Lok Sabha adjourned

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday amid protest by the opposition parties over remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the latter of “colluding” with anti-India elements.

Dubey had earlier in the day told media that he has given a notice to initiate a “substantive motion” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

He alleged that Gandhi visits foreign countries and “colludes” with anti-India elements. Dubey raised the issue during the Zero Hour and alleged that Gandhi was “hand-in-glove with anti-national forces”. Opposition members protested his remarks, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day. Earlier when the House met for the day, Opposition members protested against the interim India-US trade deal. They sloganeered, displayed placards and trooped into the Well of the House shouting “trade deal wapas lo” (take back the trade pact). One of the placards also demanded withdrawal of the new Labour Codes. Before the start of the proceedings of the Parliament, Opposition MPs protested in the Parliament House complex over the interim trade deal, accusing the government of “surrendering” Indian interests. With a huge banner that read “trap deal”, the MPs raised slogans such as “desh ko bechna bandh karo” (stop selling the country).