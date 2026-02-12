AI Impact Summit to showcase indigenous development of SLM and LLMs

Apart from these, Avataar.ai is developing a library of AI avatars, which will be fine-tuned for Indian languages and domains such as agriculture (crop advisory), healthcare (patient chatbots), and governance (public query handling), whereas Fractal is building the country's first large reasoning model with up to 70 billion parameters, emphasising structured reasoning for STEM disciplines and medical diagnostics. Both plans have also been approved by the IT ministry under the Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission.