AI Impact Summit to showcase indigenous development of SLM and LLMs

Apart from these, Avataar.ai is developing a library of AI avatars, which will be fine-tuned for Indian languages and domains such as agriculture (crop advisory), healthcare (patient chatbots), and governance (public query handling), whereas Fractal is building the country's first large reasoning model with up to 70 billion parameters, emphasising structured reasoning for STEM disciplines and medical diagnostics. Both plans have also been approved by the IT ministry under the Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission.
Fractal Analytics, another AI-native firm shortlisted under the IndiaAI Mission, is working on building India's large reasoning model. In an interaction with Business Standard, Srikanth Velamakanni, chief executive officer and co-founder of the firm, said: “We are working on building India’s large reasoning model — around 70 to 100 billion parameters. We recently presented this to the Prime Minister last month. Our mission is to see if India can provide healthcare AI services to the country.”