Kerala health minister's remark over murder of doctor draws criticism

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has been drawing criticism from several quarters for her remark over the murder of a young house surgeon on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old woman house surgeon was stabbed to death by a patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara.

Reacting to the murder, George, a journalist-turned two time legislator, said this happened to the young doctor because she was not experienced to handle such attacks.

The Minister's reply did not go down well with the medicos, and a woman doctor reacted sharply, "So it means we have to learn self defence also apart from learning medicine".

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said this sad incident occurred as the police is "inefficient".

"It's been said the patient was brought to the hospital by a police team. They knew the patient was in a violent state and they failed to act appropriately. And the statement of George is untenable and it means that doctors should now learn karate and kalayaripayettu for their self defence. This Health Minister will enter Guinness for becoming the Minister who would have ordered the maximum probes," said Satheesan.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said this shows the way the health sector in the state is run and it's come to a stage that the health sector doesn't have a proper and effective leader.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came to pay their last respects at a premier hospital in the capital city, where the woman doctor passed away.

A 42-year-old suspended school teacher and a drug addict Sandeep was brought to the hospital around 4 a.m. by the local police after he created ruckus in his house.

A medical official said Sandeep picked up a surgical blade and attacked Vandana Das multiple times when she was attending to him.

"She was given emergency treatment and shifted to a premier hospital in the capital city. Despite best efforts, her life could not be saved," said a senior Indian Medical Association office-bearer.

Sandeep, according to local legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar, was undergoing de-addiction therapy.

"It's very sad that despite such incidents happening frequently, no action is taken after a probe. Stringent action should be taken in such cases," said the film star-turned-politician.

As the news spread, hundreds of doctors rushed to the hospital where her body is kept.

"Despite promises, no action is being taken and hence we are going on a strike. We demand that strict action be taken without any more promises," they asserted.

Soon after the incident the medical professionals in both the private and government sector called for a 24 hour strike and only attended to emergency services.

--IANS

sg/svn/