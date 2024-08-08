Opposition walkout in Rajya Sabha over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha today after being denied the opportunity to discuss the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024

Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday for being 100 grams overweight, mere hours before her scheduled match against the US wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the 50-kg freestyle gold medal bout.

“The INDIA bloc members have staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the Vinesh Phogat issue. We wanted to discuss the issues surrounding her Olympic disqualification, but the government is not ready,” said Congress Member of Parliament Pramod Tiwari to reporters outside the Parliament.

Tiwari also offered words of encouragement to Phogat, who announced her retirement from wrestling today, urging her not to lose hope and assuring her that the entire nation supports her.

Critics slam Mandaviya’s statement

On Tuesday, members of the INDIA bloc had similarly walked out of the Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement on Phogat. Some Opposition leaders criticised Mandaviya for focusing on the financial assistance provided to the wrestler for her Olympic preparations.

In his statement, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member highlighted that the government had offered all possible support to Phogat, including personal staff. He revealed that a total of Rs 7,045,775 had been allocated for her Paris Olympic preparations.

Phogat disqualified over weight issue

“Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being 100 grams overweight. Vinesh was competing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to meet the 50 kg requirement. According to the rules of United World Wrestling [UWW], weigh-ins are conducted every morning for each category,” Mandaviya explained.

“According to Article 11, if an athlete does not participate or fails in the weigh-in [first or second], they are disqualified from the competition and placed last without any rank,” he added.