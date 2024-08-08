Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rajasthan CM expresses condolences over death of Salumber BJP MLA

Rajasthan CM expresses condolences over death of Salumber BJP MLA

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Prem Chand Bairwa also expressed shock and grief over the death of Amrit Lal Meena

Bhajan Lal Sharma
CM Sharma prayed to God to provide strength to his family members in this hour of giref
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday expressed his grief over the demise of the Salumber BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena.

The CM further said that his death was an irreparable loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Furthermore, CM Sharma prayed to God to provide strength to his family members in this hour of giref.

Taking it to a social media post on social post, Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote, "Very sad! I am shocked by the news of the demise of BJP MLA from Salumber Assembly Constituency, Shri Amrit Lal Ji Meena due to heart attack. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to Almighty God to give his holy soul a place in his feet and provide strength to his family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

ALSO READ: BJP's 3-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena passes away due to cardiac arrest

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Prem Chand Bairwa also expressed shock and grief over the death of Amrit Lal Meena.

In a social media post on X, Bairwa wrote, "I am shocked by the news of the demise of Shri Amrit Lal Ji Meena, BJP MLA from Salumbhar and our friend. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to Almighty God to give his holy soul a place in his feet and provide strength to his family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Salumber MLA Amrit Lal Meena died of a heart attack.

He was a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Salumber seat of Rajasthan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Salumber is a legislative assembly constituency in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

