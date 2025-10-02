Home / India News / Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

A yellow alert has also been issued for Latehar, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Koderma, Giridih, and Dhanbad till October 4, an official said on Thursday

Hyderabad rains
Hyderabad: Motorists navigate through heavy rain in Hyderabad, Telangana, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra, as several parts of the state are pounded by rain, officials said on Thursday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Latehar, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Koderma, Giridih, and Dhanbad till October 4, an official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, heavy rain lashed several districts such as Koderma, Chatra, Hazaribag and Ranchi. The state capital and various other areas of the state continued to witness showers on Thursday when Dusshera festival will be celebrated.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on October 2. The state may witness light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on October 4, said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Apart from this, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 km per hour are likely to occur across the state till October 6.

A yellow alert has been issued for Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Khunti, West Singhbhum, Bokaro, Seraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum, Ramgarh, and Dhanbad till October 3, according to the bulletin issued by the IMD.

The IMD said the temperature is expected to decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Deep depression triggers heavy rain across Odisha, IMD issues alert

Jagan hits out at CM Naidu as Karnataka clears Almatti Dam expansion

Topics :Jharkhandheavy rainsIndian monsoon

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story