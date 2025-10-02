Home / India News / Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqi

Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqi won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram | Photo: WikiCommons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand up comedian Munawar Faruqi, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday, police said.

Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, they said.

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqi.

They allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track his movements, police said.

Faruqi won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.

Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, an officer said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Firearms used in the encounter and a motorcycle were seized, the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

