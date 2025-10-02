Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand up comedian Munawar Faruqi, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday, police said.

Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, they said.

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqi.

They allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track his movements, police said.

Faruqi won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.