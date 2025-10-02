Home / India News / Deep depression triggers heavy rain across Odisha, IMD issues alert

Deep depression triggers heavy rain across Odisha, IMD issues alert

In a statement, the IMD said that the deep depression formed on Wednesday night over the Bay of Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast with a speed of 17 kmph

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
The system is very likely to cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip by the night of October 2, the IMD said (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Heavy rain continued to lash Odisha on Thursday as the depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is moving towards the coast prompting the state government to deploy men and machinery in identified vulnerable districts to tackle the situation, an official said.

Almost all parts of the state have received heavy rain since Wednesday, especially the coastal and southern region. The IMD issued an alert for heavy rains for all the 30 districts of Odisha on Thursday.

The system at 5.30 AM of Thursday lays centered at about 190 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, 190 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km south of Puri (Odisha), 250 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 310 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), it said.

Depression is a condition that follows a well-marked low pressure and precedes a cyclonic storm, typically resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to weather experts.

The national weather agency has issued a Red' warning of above 20-cm rainfall in Puri and Jagstingpur districts, an Orange' warning (7 cm to 20 cm rain) for 14 districts, and a Yellow' warning (7 cm to 11 cm rain) for the remaining 14 districts.

Keeping the IMD forecast in view, the Odisha government asked all the district collectors to deploy men and machinery at places prone to water-logging, flash floods, landslides and associated activities, the officials said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till October 3.

Under the influence of the deep depression, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on October 1. It would gradually increase 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 2 noon to October 3 early morning, the bulletin said.

The IMD has also suggested hoisting of Local Cautionary Signal No-III' (LC-3) at all ports in the state.

Topics :Odisha Odisha govtheavy rainsIMD weather forecastIndian monsoon

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

