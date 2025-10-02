Home / India News / HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

The celebrity couple moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a suspension of the look-out circular (LOC) issued against them so that they can travel abroad for a family vacation

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra landed in trouble after a criminal complaint was lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that he gave the celebrity couple ₹60.48 crore between 2015 and 2023 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bombay High Court has denied permission to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, to travel to Phuket, Thailand, citing serious cases pending against them, NDTV reported.
 
This was after the couple moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a suspension of the look-out circular (LOC) issued against them so that they can travel abroad for a family vacation. An LOC is an alert issued by the immigration authorities to restrict the movement of an individual, preventing them from leaving the country.
 
The court has also refused to pause the LOC issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with a fraud case worth ₹60 crore. The couple's plea was heard before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, which directed the authorities to file their reply affidavits. 
 
While the counsel appearing for the couple said that Kundra has always cooperated with the probe agency, the government's counsel said that the duo should not be provided any relief.
 
Their application said, "Kundra was a businessman who is required to travel abroad frequently, while Shetty, being an actor, has to go overseas to fulfil her professional commitments, it said, adding that the applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to violation of their fundamental rights."
 
The next hearing in the case will now take place after two weeks. 
 

Case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

 
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra landed in trouble after a criminal complaint was lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that he gave the celebrity couple ₹60.48 crore between 2015 and 2023 for the business expansion of their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd,  but they spent it on personal expenses.
 
While Kundra has appeared before the probe agency for questioning in connection with the case, Shilpa Shetty has yet to be summoned for questioning. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deep depression triggers heavy rain across Odisha, IMD issues alert

Jagan hits out at CM Naidu as Karnataka clears Almatti Dam expansion

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

'Dependence must not turn into compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat amid US tariffs

Topics :Raj KundraShilpa ShettyBombay High CourtBS Web ReportsMumbai police

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story