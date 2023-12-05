Home / India News / Orissa HC grants bail to honey trap scandal accused Archana Nag in ED case

Orissa HC grants bail to honey trap scandal accused Archana Nag in ED case

A single judge bench of Justice G Satapathy on Monday allowed the applicant to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Cuttack (Odisha)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
The Orissa High Court has granted bail to honey trap scandal accused Archana Nag in an ED case registered against her.

A single judge bench of Justice G Satapathy on Monday allowed the applicant to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The accused has been warned to not commit any offence while on bail and asked to deposit her passport with the court. She has also been asked to appear before the courts as and when required.

With the granting of bail in the ED case, Nag, who was arrested in October last year, has received bail in all cases registered against her and is likely to walk out of prison.

The high court had earlier granted her bail in two other cases registered against her by Bhubaneswar city police.

Nag and her associates had allegedly extorted crores of rupees from affluent people by blackmailing them of releasing their intimate videos, captured by the accused after honey trapping them.

Cases were registered against Nag with Nayapalli and Khandagiri police stations in Bhubaneswar in 2022. She was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

In the course of the police probe, the ED, alleging the commission of offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), instituted a complaint against Nag and seized a vehicle worth around Rs 40 lakh and a three-storey building with an approximate market value of Rs 3.6 crore.

Topics :Odisha High CourtOrissa High CourtEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

