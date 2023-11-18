Home / India News / Over 1,000 Chhath ghats built, ensuring robust security: Delhi govt

Over 1,000 Chhath ghats built, ensuring robust security: Delhi govt

The government is arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and other facilities, Atishi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday said the government has built over 1,000 Chhath ghats across Delhi so that anyone in the city can celebrate the festival here.

During an inspection of the Chhath ghats constructed by the government in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, the minister directed the district administration and police to ensure robust security arrangements at all Ghats so that devotees do not face any issues, officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government has constructed eight artificial ponds at the DDA ground in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 where thousands of devotees can perform their Chhath rituals together. Most of the preparations at this ghat have been completed, officials said.

The four-day festival of Chhath has begun. Chhath is a significant festival for the people of Delhi and our people from the Purvanchal region. Therefore, the city government organises a grand celebration for Chhath every year," the revenue minister said.

"The government builds Chhath ghats in neighbourhoods throughout the city by constructing artificial ghats. Work on most of the ghats is almost complete, and the remaining work will be finished by Sunday morning. On Sunday evening, devotees can celebrate Sandhya Arghya' here with grandeur," she added.

The government is arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and other facilities, Atishi said.

"Cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats. Our effort is to ensure that our brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region living in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm," Atishi said.

Also Read

Chhath Puja 2023: History, Significance, 20 best wishes, messages to share

Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Delhi govt to set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across capital: Atishi

Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival

Delhi's Municipal Corporation releases funds for Chhath Puja preparations

Layer of toxic foam floats in Yamuna river ahead of 'Chhath Pooja'

Indian undergraduates want AI tools training within courses, study finds

Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts 10 bills that Governor RN Ravi 'returned'

ASI gets 10 more days to submit survey report of Gyanvapi mosque complex

FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for 'inaugurating' bridge without permission

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chhath Puja ghatsDelhi government

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story