Home / India News / Over 1,550 street children rescued so far this year: Govt in Lok Sabha

Over 1,550 street children rescued so far this year: Govt in Lok Sabha

Over 1,550 street children were rescued from across the country so far this year, the government said on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Over 1,550 street children were rescued from across the country so far this year, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued 1,551 street children during spot field drives.

After rescuing the street children, the NCPCR produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of their respective areas and ensured they were rehabilitated, Irani said.

The NCPCR is in the process of identifying the rescued children, the WCD minister said, adding that so far 24 states have shared information on the hotspots where homeless children were found in higher numbers.

Also Read

Review cases of older children who could be made free for adoption: Irani

Oppn-govt slugfest over Manipur intensifies as BJP rakes up Malda incident

Smriti Irani to inaugurate women labourers convention in Kerala on Monday

Women should be centre of decisions for future-ready society: Smriti Irani

Budget session: Smriti Irani slams Cong for disrupting Parl proceedings

Trying to change WB's perception of being not industry-friendly: Minister

Over 71,000 cases pending in high courts for more than 30 years: Centre

PM Modi's visit to US was very successful: Biden's top economic advisor

India's Coromandel counts on drone startup to tackle farm labour shortage

India, UK close to concluding FTA talks, working to iron out issues on IPRs

Topics :Lok SabhaCentre

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story