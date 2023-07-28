Home / India News / India's Coromandel counts on drone startup to tackle farm labour shortage

India's Coromandel counts on drone startup to tackle farm labour shortage

In June Coromandel bought a majority stake in Dhaksha at a valuation of 6.25 billion rupees ($75.96 million), saying the startup will "identify promising avenues of growth" for the company

Reuters CHENNAI
Dhaksha's drones can spray nutrients and pesticides onto crops and can also be used for the defence and surveillance sectors.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Praveen Paramasivam

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Chemical maker Coromandel International is betting its drone startup Dhaksha will help Indian farmers cope with an ongoing labour shortage in the agriculture sector, a top executive told Reuters on Friday.

In June Coromandel bought a majority stake in Dhaksha at a valuation of 6.25 billion rupees ($75.96 million), saying the startup will "identify promising avenues of growth" for the company.

Dhaksha's drones can spray nutrients and pesticides onto crops and can also be used for the defence and surveillance sectors.

"It provides an opportunity to use agri-drones either through purchase from Dhaksha or engage them for providing services so that we can meet farmers' requirements," Chief Financial Officer Jayashree Satagopan told Reuters, adding that

the startup has talked with dealers in various states including Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to sell its drones to high net-worth farmers.

India's farming sector has been wrestling with a labour shortage despite the industry accounting for a good portion of the economy as the country's youth increasingly gravitate toward higher paying jobs in cities.

"Labour cost and availability is becoming a huge problem in the agriculture sector," Satagopan said.

Dhaksha would not immediately contribute significantly to Coromandel's overall revenue, she said, but did not give any other financial details.

The company reported a marginal drop in revenue from operations of 57.29 billion rupees and a 1% drop in net profit after tax for the first quarter on Thursday, hurt by slowing sales. Analysts were expecting demand to be muted until the end of September.

The maximum retail prices of products were unlikely to drop sharply, Satagopan said, with government subsidies coming into play instead as prices of raw materials including urea and ammonia come off their highs.

Satagopan however said a revival of the crucial monsoon rains in July would bode well for Coromandel.

The company would look to invest in technological areas where it currently does not have a huge presence, Satagopan said, adding it is premature to provide guidance on the nature of acquisitions in the pipeline.

($1 = 82.2792 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Coromandel International buys 32.68% in drone major Dhaksha for Rs 204 cr

Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director

Hindustan Unilever's earnings margin shrinks after increased commodity cost

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar escapes unhurt in major accident

40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

India, UK close to concluding FTA talks, working to iron out issues on IPRs

ADB, India Sign $200 million loan to expand urban services in Rajasthan

110% increase in number of MBBS seats in India since 2014, Centre tells LS

2 hr block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway arm to remove boulders from landslide

Firms to get 50% financial aid to set up semiconductor facilities: PM Modi

Topics :DroneStart-ups

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story