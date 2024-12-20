Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Gen Rawat death: Human error caused Dec 8 chopper crash, says report

Gen Rawat death: Human error caused Dec 8 chopper crash, says report

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and many other armed forces personnel had died after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu

Bipin Rawat
Country's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash on December 8, 2021. File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Country's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, and a parliamentary panel report has said the reason behind the accident which occurred that day was "human error".

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and many other armed forces personnel had died after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The accident was widely reported in the media.

In the report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Defence shared the data on the number of Indian Air Force aircraft crashes that took place during the 13th Defence Plan period.

The total number of crashes stood at 34, including nine IAF aircraft accidents that took place in 2021-22 and 11 in 2018-19.

The tabulated data in the report also contained a column titled "reason" that specified the cause of the accidents in this period, against the aircraft type and date and accident.

Also Read

Atlantic Navigation from India sanctioned for trade of Iranian petroleum

Friday midnight deadline looms for US Congress to prevent govt shutdown

Markets Today: US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing

Trump backs new GOP plan to fund govt, raise debt limit as shutdown nears

Brics developing tools to lead global economy, attract new members: Putin

The data for the 33rd accident listed in the report mentioned the aircraft as "Mi-17", date "08.12.2021" and the reason cited was "HE(A)" or "human error (aircrew)".

The defence ministry informed the Committee that 34 inquiries have been conducted into these accidents during the period.

"The ministry also informed that the recommendations by these Inquiry committees review the process, procedure, training, equipment, culture, operations, maintenance and administration holistically with intent to prevent recurrence of an accident," the report said.

The ministry further informed that "all remedial measures stipulated by Chief of the Air Staff remarks are binding and actioned".

"Most have been actioned while a few are under implementation," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Toll in Mumbai ferry accident rises to 14, navy chief expresses condolence

Indian investments creating jobs for Americans as well: Eric Garcetti

KKR backs Rebel Foods for its latest growth equity investment in India

Consumer forum bans persistent loan offers, unsolicited calls by firms

LS Speaker Birla bans demonstrations by MPs, parties at Parliament gates

Topics :Bipin RawatchopperIndian Defence Staffhelicopter crash

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story