Jaipur petrol pump fire: Truck collision claims six lives, several injured

Several vehicles parked at a fuel station along Jaipur-Ajmer highway were destroyed. The fire caused extensive damage to the surrounding area

Representative image: Shutterstock
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
A fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has left at least six people dead and 41 others injured after a truck carrying chemicals collided with an LPG tanker and multiple other vehicles near a fuel station in Jaipur’s Bhankrota area. The blaze quickly engulfed the fuel station, spreading to nearby vehicles, and causing widespread destruction.
 
Approximately 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to battle the inferno. Visuals from the site showed towering flames and thick plumes of smoke as firefighters struggled to control the blaze.
 
  Several vehicles parked at the fuel station were destroyed, and the fire caused extensive damage to the surrounding area. The injured were immediately rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for medical attention.
 
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured and assured full support to those affected. 
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma expressed his grief, “I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of casualties of citizens in the gas tanker fire incident on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident was received, I went to SMS Hospital and directed the doctors to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured.”
 
“Rescue work by the administration is continuing. The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place in his supreme abode, give the bereaved families strength to bear this immense loss and provide speedy recovery to the injured,” he added. 
 

Jaipur District Magistrate Jitendra Soni further confirmed the scale of the disaster while addressing the media, “Around 40 vehicles caught fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused and only one to two vehicles are left. Around 41 people have been injured in the incident. A fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to douse the fire.”
 
[With agency inputs]
 
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

