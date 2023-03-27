Over 155,000 posts vacant in three forces, maximum in Army, says govt

The three armed forces are facing a deficiency of around 1.55 lakh personnel with the Army accounting for the maximum 1.36 lakh vacancies, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the shortage of armed forces personnel and mitigating measures are reviewed regularly and numerous measures have been initiated to fill the vacancies and encourage youth to join the Services.

Bhatt said there is a shortage of 8,129 officers in the Indian Army that includes includes Army Medical Corps and Army Dental Corps.

There are 509 vacant posts in the Military Nursing Service (MNS), and 1,27,673 posts of JCOs and other ranks are vacant as well. There are also 252 vacant posts in group A among the civilians employed by the forces, 2,549 vacancies are there in Group B, and 35,368 in Group C, the minister said.

In the Navy, there is a deficiency of 12,428 personnel. There is a shortage of 1,653 officers, 29 medical and dental officers, and 10,746 sailors, the minister said in his reply.

Among the civilian employees, there is a deficiency of 165 in Group A, 4207 in Group B, and 6,156 in Group C.

In the Indian Air Force, there is a shortage of 7,031 personnel. There is also a deficiency of 721 officers, 16 medical officers, 4,734 Airmen, and 113 Airmen of Medical Assistant trade among others, he said.

Among the civilians being employed, there is a deficiency of 22 in Group A, 1303 in Group B, and 5531 in Group C.

"Shortage of armed forces personnel and mitigating measures are reviewed regularly by the Armed Forces and based on detailed analysis. Numerous measures have been initiated to fill the vacancies and encourage youth to join the Services," Bhatt said.

These include enhanced emphasis on improved image projection and publicity in audio, visual, print, internet, social media, holding career fairs, exhibitions, motivational lectures in schools and colleges, computer-based online application filling examination, revamping of websites of Services to facilitate implementation of a robust recruitment management system among others, the minister said.

Bhatt said candidate-friendly recruitment process, grant of Permanent Commission to the Short Service Commission officers, for both men and women, entry of women through NDA, and creating requisite infrastructure are some other steps taken to encourage youth to join the services.