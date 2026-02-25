Associate Sponsors

Over 2,700 tourists rescued after heavy snowfall near Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake

Through coordinated efforts, all vehicles with 2,736 tourists onboard were evacuated safely and systematically, with the operation concluding on Tuesday night

The Tourism Department advised tourists and tour operators to strictly follow weather advisories and ensure that vehicles are properly equipped | (Representative Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
Over 2,700 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim were rescued, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Sherathang and adjoining areas led to road blockages, leaving 541 tourist vehicles stranded between 15th Mile and Tsomgo Lake, they said.

Through coordinated efforts, all vehicles with 2,736 tourists onboard were evacuated safely and systematically, with the operation concluding on Tuesday night, they added.

The Tourism Department advised tourists and tour operators to strictly follow weather advisories and ensure that vehicles are properly equipped, including mandatory snow chains, while travelling during snowfall conditions.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

