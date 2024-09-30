Over 29,000 Indians missing in SE Asia; trapped in cyber slavery: Report

In a startling revelation, official data shows that 29,466 Indians who travelled to Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam between January 2022 and May 2024 on visitor visas have not returned. Notably, more than half (17,115) of these individuals are aged between 20 and 39, with males making up the majority (21,182). This information, compiled by the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs, highlights that over one-third of those unaccounted for hail from Punjab, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Thailand alone is responsible for over 69 percent of these cases, with 20,450 individuals reported missing.

The development comes against the backdrop of increasing reports of Indians being lured into Southeast Asia by the promise of high-paying jobs, only to be trapped in what has been described as ‘cyber slavery’. Victims are reportedly coerced into conducting cyber fraud and other illegal activities, often under the threat of violence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In response, the Centre has established a high-level inter-ministerial task force to investigate and address the issue. This panel, formed in May, has directed all states and union territories (UTs) to conduct thorough ground-level verification and gather details on these missing individuals. The task force has also urged the immigration department to enhance mechanisms to identify potential victims before they leave the country.

Extensive state-wise data released



The data, which highlights the extent of the issue across India, shows that, besides Punjab, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, significant numbers of individuals are missing from Uttar Pradesh (2,946), Kerala (2,659), Delhi (2,140), Gujarat (2,068), and Haryana (1,928). Karnataka, Telangana, and Rajasthan have also reported hundreds of missing persons, with smaller numbers from states such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

Notably, the largest number of people who have not returned left via Delhi airport (12,493), followed by airports in Mumbai (4,699), Kolkata (2,395), and Kochi (2,296).

Growing concern over ‘cyber slavery’



Concerns about the issue first gained attention earlier this year when it was reported that over 5,000 Indians were suspected to be trapped in Cambodia, forced to carry out cyber frauds under duress. These individuals are often sent abroad on false promises of data entry jobs, only to find themselves exploited in illegal activities.



More From This Section

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a division of the MHA, has noted a significant rise in cybercrimes originating from Southeast Asia. In fact, 45 per cent of cybercrimes targeting Indians are believed to come from this region. Since January 2023, approximately 100,000 cyber complaints have been filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Sources told The Indian Express that the victims are employed by scamming companies, where they are required to create fake social media profiles, often using images of women, to lure unsuspecting individuals into fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. Once the target invests, they are either blocked or ‘ghosted’, leaving them defrauded.

Task force identifies key gaps



The inter-ministerial panel, which includes representatives from the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and senior officials from states and UTs (MeitY), has identified several gaps in India’s banking, immigration, and telecom systems that have contributed to the problem. The Bureau of Immigration has been tasked with creating mechanisms to flag potential victims, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been directed to introduce preventive measures to halt the outflow of individuals at risk of being exploited.

In a meeting earlier this month, data compiled by the Bureau of Immigration was shared with senior officials from various government departments, as well as security agencies like the National Investigation Agency and Central Bureau of Investigation. The Centre is pushing for robust measures to ensure that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

Victims speak out



Some of the individuals who have managed to escape have shared their harrowing experiences. Speaking to The Indian Express, several men who were rescued described being lured with promises of lucrative jobs abroad. Once they reached Cambodia, Thailand, or Vietnam, their passports were confiscated, and they were forced to carry out online frauds.

“We were told we would be working in data entry, but we were trapped in scamming operations,” said one survivor. “They took our passports and forced us to scam people into investing in fake cryptocurrency platforms. If we didn’t comply, we were threatened or beaten.”

The plight of these victims has drawn attention to the growing problem of human trafficking and cybercrime, with many calling for increased efforts to combat the root causes and provide support for those affected.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging caution among those seeking employment opportunities abroad. The MHA has also called for greater cooperation between India and its Southeast Asian counterparts to address this transnational crime network.