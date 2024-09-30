Navratri 2024: Celebrating the nine colours and their significance

For Hindus, Navratri 2024 is a colourful celebration with great cultural and religious importance. This nine-day celebration honours the Goddess Durga's nine manifestations and is widely observed throughout India with great religious fervour. Devotees fast, carry out rituals, and go to temples during this time to ask for blessings and protection. The celebration culminates on Dussehra with the burning of Ravana's effigies to commemorate Lord Rama's victory, representing the triumph of good over evil. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shardiya Navratri will take place this year from October 3 to October 12. Did you know that there is a designated colour for each day of Navratri with its own importance and worth? Wearing a specific colour during Navratri is considered auspicious, as each day has a distinct link and significant spiritual meaning.

The first colour of Navratri is chosen according to the weekday on which the festival starts, and the remaining eight days are coloured according to a predetermined cycle. So, let us know the nine colours of Navratri for this year.

Shardiya Navratri colours 2024: Date and Time

On October 3, at 6:30 AM, the auspicious Ghatasthapana Muhurat (kalash) will culminate at 7:31 AM. In the meantime, the Abhijit Muhurat is scheduled to begin at 12:03 PM and end at 12:51 PM.





Also Read: Navratri 2024: Why is Navratri celebrated? Know its history, significance Thursday, October 3, will mark the beginning of the nine-day celebration. Shardiya Navratri will commence with Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja. On Saturday, October 12, Dussehra is celebrated along with the conclusion of Shardiya Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Nine colours and their significance

• Navratri Day 1: Orange (Shailaputri)

More From This Section

The "daughter of the mountains," Shailaputri, is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. She is the first incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents purity and nature. A person wearing orange on this day is equipped with characteristics that are lively and warm. This colour gives off positive energy and uplifts the wearer.

• Navratri Day 2: White (Brahmacharini)

The goddess Brahmacharini, whose name means "one who observes austerity" in Sanskrit, is honoured on the second day of Navratri. She is the image of wisdom and knowledge and is the second incarnation of the goddess Durga. She walks barefoot and dresses entirely in white. White is symbolic of purity and serenity. In addition, it stands for wisdom, intellect, and enlightenment. On this day, Brahmacharini bestows her blessings of wisdom, tranquillity, and devotion to those who wear white.

• Navratri Day 3: Red (Chandraghanta)

On the third day of Navratri, they worship Chandraghanta, who is known as "one who has a crescent moon on her brow." She is the goddess Durga's third incarnation and stands for courage and beauty. She rides a tiger and wears red clothing. The most common color of chunri donated to the goddess is red, which stands for love and desire. Wearing this color gives the devotee a vibrant, living feeling.

• Navratri Day 4: Royal Blue (Kushmanda)

We celebrate Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri; his name signifies 'one who created the universe'. She is the goddess Durga's fourth incarnation and stands for creativity and joy. She rides a lion and wears royal blue clothing. Royal blue is a symbol of strength and stability. It also stands for dignity, grace, and monarchy. On this day, wearing royal blue invokes the benefits of Kushmanda, bringing inspiration, prosperity, and joy.

• Navratri Day 5: Yellow (Skandamata)

On the fifth day of Navratri, they commemorate Skandami, who is known as the "mother of Skanda (Kartikeya)." She is the goddess Durga's fifth incarnation and stands for motherhood and compassion. She rides a lion and wears yellow clothing. So this day’s color is yellow, which stands for happiness and hope. It also stands for joy, brightness, and happiness. Wearing yellow on this day bestows upon one the joys, abundance, and harmony of Skandamata.

• Navratri Day 6: Green (Katyayani)

The definition of "Katyayan" is "one born in the Katyayan lineage," and the sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to honoring this term. She is the sixth incarnation of the goddess Durga and stands for courage and success. She rides a lion and wears green clothing. Green, the color of the day, is symbolic of development and peace. It also stands for nature, fertility, and peace. On this day, wearing green represents Katyayani's bravery, protection, and wellbeing and wearing green is to receive a peaceful blessing from the Goddess.

• Navratri Day 7: Grey (Kalaratri)

Kalaratri or as "the death of time" or "one who is the death of time," is honored on the seventh day of Navratri. As the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga, she stands for both liberation and destruction. She rides a donkey and wears grey clothing. Grey, the color of the day, is symbolic of subtlety and mystery. It also stands for both the immensity of the cosmos and the capacity for overcoming difficulties. Wearing grey on this day invokes the protection, detachment, and transformational blessings of Kalaratri.



• Navratri Day 8: Purple (Mahagauri)

On the eighth day of Navratri, Mahaga, a Sanskrit term meaning "one with a fair complexion," is celebrated. She is Goddess Durga's eighth incarnation and stands for grace and beauty. She wears purple and rides a bull. The color purple is frequently connected to wealth, extravagance, and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga while dressed in purple is considered to bring prosperity and wealth in the lives of devotees. Thus, do not be afraid to ask the goddess for favors by dressing beautifully in purple.

Navratri Day 9: Peacock Green (Siddhidatri)

Siddhidatri or as "the one who provides all siddhis (supernatural powers)" is honored on the ninth day of Navratri. She is the goddess Durga's ninth incarnation and stands for perfection and completion. She mounts a lotus or a lion and is adorned in peacock green. This day’s color is peacock green, which stands for plenty and diversity. Wear this gorgeous color of green and blue to make a statement on this Navratri day. It also represents the majesty, beauty, and splendor of the natural world. Wearing peacock green on this day is believed to invoke Siddhidatri's blessings for fulfilment, enlightenment, and completion.