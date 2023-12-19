Home / India News / Over Rs 55,000 cr in foreign contributions received by NGOs in 2019-22

Over Rs 55,000 cr in foreign contributions received by NGOs in 2019-22

More than Rs 55,000 crore in foreign contributions were received by over 13,500 FCRA registered NGOs in the country in three financial years 2019-22, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in order to accept foreign contributions, all associations or NGOs have to obtain registration or prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010).
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
"A total of 13,520 associations or NGOs have received a total of Rs 55741.51 crore foreign contribution in last three financial years i.e. 2019-2020 to 2021-2022," he said in a written reply.

Rai said a total of 1,615 applications for registration under FCRA were received in the last two years i.e. 2021 and 2022. Out of these, 722 applications have been granted and 225 applications have been rejected as on December 14, 2023.

The refusal of these applications was due to not fulfilling the eligibility criteria in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder, he said.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

