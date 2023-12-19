State industrialists urge Rajasthan govt for long-term business policy

Industrialists in Rajasthan have urged the newly-formed BJP government to look into the problems of the industrial sector at the earliest.

Kamal Kandoi, advisor to Akhil Rajya Trade & Industry Association (ARTIA), Rajasthan, said the problems for the industrial sector have remained the same for years and no government has cared to find a solution.

“Our most important demand is that a long-term policy for industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), must be charted. There should be no impact on the policies due to a change in the government,” Kandoi said.

He added that, “When our delegation meets officials and ministers, the work starts. But when officers or policies are changed or even the government changes, the industrialists continue to suffer. So, a long-term policy is needed.”

President of ARTIA Vishnu said there is no end to the problems facing the MSME sector. The biggest of them is the power tariff.

He pointed out that the industrial electricity rate in Rajasthan is around Rs 8.45 per unit, whereas it is much lower in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

R S Singh, who runs a small-scale industry here, said that many types of surcharges are being added to the electricity bills of industries. Due to this, the cost of production is increasing in Rajasthan.

He said almost all the industrial areas operated by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), a government agency, lack basic facilities like roads, drains and sewers.

Singh said getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the industries by the Pollution Control Board takes a lot of time, due to which the industries suffer losses.

Executive chairman of ARTIA Prem Biyani said skyrocketing land rates deter industries from developing an area, according to its potential. “The new government needs to look into it at the earliest,” Biyani said.

The government should try to provide land to industries on a no-profit no-loss basis. Biyani added that industrial electricity rates should be cheaper in the state.

Anil Agarwal, who is into organic farming, said the state is one of the top producers of agricultural commodities. However, their processing takes place in neighbouring states.

“The government should make efforts to set up processing units for agricultural products in the state only,” Agarwal added.

Rajasthan is among the leading producers of many crops and animal products. It has a high potential for processing and value addition. The state is one of the top producers of mustard, moth beans, bajra, guar, and Isabgol, among others.