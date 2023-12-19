Home / India News / PM Modi, Israel's Netanyahu hold talks on maritime security over Gaza war

PM Modi, Israel's Netanyahu hold talks on maritime security over Gaza war

PM Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a "productive" conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including "shared concerns" over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

In the phone talks, Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Modi posted on 'X'.

"Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said.

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

About 20% of 510 mn Jan Dhan accounts inoperative: MoS finance informs RS

Centre spent Rs 967.46 cr on ads in print media from 2019-24: Anurag Thakur

State industrialists urge Rajasthan govt for long-term business policy

Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves 1.8 mn rural homes in first meeting

Return to office affects women's social wellness: ICICI Lombard study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-PalestineGaza conflictHamas

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story