Overall coal stocks reach 110.58 million tonnes, up 44%: Coal ministry

The cumulative coal production for FY24 reached 182.06 MT as on June 13 compared to the previous year's production of 168.17 MT for the same period

New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
The overall coal stock position at mines, thermal power plants (TPPs) and in transit, reached a total of 110.58 million tonnes (MT) as compared to the stock of 76.67 MT last year, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday. This indicated an increase of 44.22 per cent.
Source: Ministry of Coal

 
Compared to the stock of 47.49 MT in 2022, the total stock of pithead coal at Coal India Limited (CIL) on June 13 stood at 59.73 MT, signaling a rise of 25.77 per cent. The total coal dispatched to the power sector for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) as on June 13 stood at 164.84 MT, as compared to 156.83 MT in the corresponding period of FY23.
Source: Ministry of Coal

The coal stock at TPPs recorded on April 1 last year was 24.04 MT and 22.57 MT as on June 13 of 2022, resulting in a decline of 6.1 per cent. The coal ministry said the stock at TPPs on April 1 of the current was 34.5 MT and 34.5 MT on June 13, which suggests no coal stocks were depleted in the last two and half months of summer season.

Source: Ministry of Coal
Showing a growth of about 53.1 per cent, the ministry said the coal stock at TPPs as of June 13 of this year is 34.55 MT compared to last year, which was 22.57 MT.

According to the ministry, the cumulative coal production for FY24 reached 182.06 MT as on June 13 compared to the previous year's production of 168.17 MT for the same period, recording a growth rate of 8.26 per cent.
Additionally, the total coal dispatch reached 196.87 MT on June 13 for FY24, compared to 182.78 MT in FY23.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

