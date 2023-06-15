Overall coal stocks reach 110.58 million tonnes, up 44%: Coal ministry

Source: Ministry of Coal The overall coal stock position at mines, thermal power plants (TPPs) and in transit, reached a total of 110.58 million tonnes (MT) as compared to the stock of 76.67 MT last year, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday. This indicated an increase of 44.22 per cent.



Source: Ministry of Coal Compared to the stock of 47.49 MT in 2022, the total stock of pithead coal at Coal India Limited (CIL) on June 13 stood at 59.73 MT, signaling a rise of 25.77 per cent. The total coal dispatched to the power sector for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) as on June 13 stood at 164.84 MT, as compared to 156.83 MT in the corresponding period of FY23.

The coal stock at TPPs recorded on April 1 last year was 24.04 MT and 22.57 MT as on June 13 of 2022, resulting in a decline of 6.1 per cent. The coal ministry said the stock at TPPs on April 1 of the current was 34.5 MT and 34.5 MT on June 13, which suggests no coal stocks were depleted in the last two and half months of summer season.



Showing a growth of about 53.1 per cent, the ministry said the coal stock at TPPs as of June 13 of this year is 34.55 MT compared to last year, which was 22.57 MT.