Home / India News / Owaisi to meet Gehlot to discuss reservation for backward Muslim castes

Owaisi to meet Gehlot to discuss reservation for backward Muslim castes

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he will meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to share a report, which has advocated for the reservation to 82 backward Muslim castes

Jaipur
Owaisi to meet Gehlot to discuss reservation for backward Muslim castes

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he will meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to share a report, which has advocated for the reservation to 82 backward Muslim castes.

Citing the report 'Muslims in Rajasthan' at a press conference here, Owaisi today said that only two per cent of Muslims have access to higher education and possess less land.

I will present the economic and education status report of Muslims to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot if he gives me time. According to it, only two per cent of Muslims have access to higher education, possess less land and life expectancy is less and are malnourished. Based on the situation, 82 backward Muslim castes should get a reservation, Owaisi told reporters here.

He said that increasing the budget for minorities from Rs 90 crore to Rs 280 crore by the state government is too little for the overall development of Muslims.

Owaisi further alleged that the report is indicating that both Congress and BJP have done nothing for minorities.

Replying to a question on the encounter of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad by the UP police, Owaisi said that he is not in favour of encounters as it weakens the rule of law.

He said that punishment should be given to the criminals as per the laws rather than doing encounters.

Topics :Asaduddin OwaisiAshok Gehlot

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress

Rs 10423 cr sanctioned to Bihar for welfare of SC, OBC, EBC in 5 yrs: Govt

AIMIM President Owaisi alleges attack on Delhi residence by miscreants

Nobody will stay in power forever: Owaisi slams Shah over riots remark

AIMIM seeks 5% quota for Muslims; plans march during legislature session

Amit Shah reaches Mumbai, to hold key meet with BJP leaders, CM Shinde

Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre

Gaganyaan not one-off mission, govt approved spaceflight programme: Isro

Full strength SC should not be aberration but regular feature: Chandrachud

Kejriwal trying to divert attention from scam with theatrics: Delhi BJP

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story