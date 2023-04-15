Home / India News / Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre

Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed the media on Saturday, stating that the Modi government is trying to suppress the truth but that the Congress Party will not be deterred

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a press conference on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition will continue to ask questions from the government and that the Congress Party will not be deterred. 

He accused the government of trying to suppress the truth. "Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop, no matter how long the PM remains mute & whatever threats come our way. BJP's principle is 'minimum governance, maximum silence'. They must either take action on Satyapal Malik or respond to his allegations", Ramesh said while talking to media.


During the press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Kheda and Supriya Shrinate also expressed concerns over the safety of Satya Pal Malik. Kheda questioned why Malik was living in a rented house with only one PSO while individuals such as TV anchors and sycophantic film directors and actors were granted higher levels of security.

Supriya Shrinate condemned the Modi government for leaving Malik in danger and pointed out that he was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the Pulwama attack. Malik had allegedly informed the Prime Minister that the soldiers' martyrdom was due to the government's failure, to which the PM had instructed him to keep quiet.

Topics :Indian National CongressJairam RameshBJPBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Also Read

Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate in copyright case

India's G20 presidency could shape voter mood for 2024

What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?

LIVE: India needs to break free from narrow views of past, says PM Modi

All you need to know about Theranos' former COO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani

Gaganyaan not one-off mission, govt approved spaceflight programme: Isro

Full strength SC should not be aberration but regular feature: Chandrachud

Kejriwal trying to divert attention from scam with theatrics: Delhi BJP

Bagdogra bound IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office: Reports

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story