Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre

In a press conference on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition will continue to ask questions from the government and that the Congress Party will not be deterred.





पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक जी ने एक इंटरव्यू में बड़े सनसनीखेज खुलासे किए हैं।



और अब इस इंटरव्यू की बातों को दबाने की पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है लेकिन सच्चाई दबेगी नहीं।



ये बहुत ही गंभीर और महत्वपूर्ण सवाल है, जो राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़े हैं।



Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop, no matter how long the PM remains mute & whatever threats come our way. BJP's principle is 'minimum governance, maximum silence'. They must either take action on Satyapal Malik or respond to his allegations", Ramesh said while talking to media.

During the press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Kheda and Supriya Shrinate also expressed concerns over the safety of Satya Pal Malik. Kheda questioned why Malik was living in a rented house with only one PSO while individuals such as TV anchors and sycophantic film directors and actors were granted higher levels of security.

Supriya Shrinate condemned the Modi government for leaving Malik in danger and pointed out that he was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the Pulwama attack. Malik had allegedly informed the Prime Minister that the soldiers' martyrdom was due to the government's failure, to which the PM had instructed him to keep quiet.