Home / India News / Pace of development not down, but pollution dipped in Delhi: Kejriwal

Pace of development not down, but pollution dipped in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the pace of development has not gone down in the national capital, but the level of pollution has dipped in the last eight years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Pace of development not down, but pollution dipped in Delhi: Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the pace of development has not gone down in the national capital, but the level of pollution has dipped in the last eight years.

Addressing a gathering at Thyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of World Environment Day, he asserted that both PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels "fell by 30 per cent" in 2022 compared to the figures in 2016.

Whenever development happens, it is accompanied with pollution due to felling of trees, road construction, kicking of dust, among others, he said.

"In Delhi, the pace of development has not gone down in the last eight years. Schools, hospitals and flyovers are being constructed. But, the pollution level has dipped in this period," Kejriwal said.

Sharing further data, he said in 2016, on 26 days, pollution level was 'very bad' when the city was "akin to a gas chamber" with grey skies and bad air. In 2022, only six such days were there, he said.

In 2016, on 109 days, pollution level was 'low with clear sky' and 'very good air outside', but in 2022, the number of such days were 163, he said.

In his address, the chief minister also said that the tree cover percentage (of total land area) in the city has risen to 23 per cent today from 20 per cent in 2013.

Also Read

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Having attained national party status, AAP to go full throttle for 2024

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Antilia bomb scare case: SC grants 3 weeks interim bail to ex-cop Pradeep

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case

Why grave red flags ignored: Kharge writes to PM on Odisha rail tragedy

India's clear aligners market on the rise, likely to reach $500 million

Punjab CM denies affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Topics :Arvind Kejriwalair pollutionAAP

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story