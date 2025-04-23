Home / India News / PM Modi meets NSA Doval, Jaishankar following Pahalgam terror attack

PM Modi meets NSA Doval, Jaishankar following Pahalgam terror attack

PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures

PM Modi, Doval, Jaishankar
PM Modi holds urgent briefing in Delhi after terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. (X: @ani_digital)
Press Trust of India Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia, as he took stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam. 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said. 
Modi was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return amid the nationwide shock and outrage over the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the Valley in a long spell of time.

 

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials. 
The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, they said. 
Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return on Wednesday morning, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to spearhead the security measures. 
The prime minister has vowed that these behind the attack will not be spared and brought to justice.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India, IndiGo to operate additional flights from Srinagar today

Kapil Sibal hits back at VP Dhankhar, says Constitution is supreme

Hindi no longer mandatory in Maharashtra schools after public backlash

RSS-backed meet to discuss US, EU protectionism and India's response

Murshidabad violence orchestrated by 'outsiders': Mamata Banerjee

Topics :Narendra ModiPahalgam attackJammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story