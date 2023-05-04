Home / India News / Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country

Press Trust of India Benaulim (Goa)
Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India to attend SCO meet

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country since 2011.

Bhutto Zardari's visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad's continued support to cross-border terrorism.

People familiar with the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conclave preparations said there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutto Zardari so far as there was no request for it from the Pakistani side.

"On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO," Bhutto Zardari tweeted ahead of his arrival here.

"During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," he said. The Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India is the first such trip from Islamabad since 2011.

Also Read

Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pak's Foreign Office

Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto launches vituperative personal tirade against PM Modi

"Should not be seen as a bilateral...," Pak FM Bhutto on SCO meet in Goa

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India today: A look at the legacy of his family

BJP to hold nationwide protests today over Bhutto's 'derogatory' remarks

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India

No force used against wrestlers; 5 personnel injured: Delhi Police

Zoramthanga speaks to Manipur CM, expresses concern over situation in state

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea

Wrestlers threaten to return medals, awards after scuffle with Delhi Police

Topics :India Pakistan relationsBilawal BhuttoShanghai Cooperation OrganisationGoa

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story