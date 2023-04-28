Home / India News / Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case

Khan earlier today filed for bail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq after hearing the case approved his bail against surety bonds of Rs 100,000

Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
A top court here on Friday granted protective bail till May 3 to Imran Khan in a mutiny case registered against the former Pakistan prime minister.

Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a magistrate, earlier this month filed a first information report (FIR) at Islamabad's Ramna police station against the ousted prime minister for spreading hatred between the institutions and the public and for trying to cause unforgivable damage to the institutions and their top officers.

The FIR was registered under Sections 138 (abetment of the act of insubordination by soldier, sailor or airman), Section 500 (punishment for defamation), and Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR stated that the cricketer-turned-politician in a speech from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on March 19 made several allegations against a senior officer of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and allegedly conducted a character assassination.

Khan earlier today filed for bail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq after hearing the case approved his bail against surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

