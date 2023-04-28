Home / India News / 'Party full of abuses'; Naqvi targets Cong over Kharge's jibe at PM Modi

Such "self-goal" is the reason behind the Congress' misery, he told reporters and claimed that Kharge was speaking from a "script" written by the Gandhi family

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Former Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged on Friday the Congress has become a party full of "abuses" as he slammed it over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" barb at the prime minister.

Such "self-goal" is the reason behind the Congress' misery, he told reporters and claimed that Kharge was speaking from a "script" written by the Gandhi family.

While politically the Congress is on ventilator, its "insanity is on accelerator", he said.

He said political parties "fixed in a family frame" are unable to digest that a person belonging to a poor family and humble background has defeated the "dynasty" and is successfully taking the country forward on the path of safety, prosperity and dignity, he said praising PM Narendra Modi.

Congress President Kharge on Thursday likened Modi to a venomous snake at a public meeting, which had triggered a row, prompting the BJP to seek an apology from Kharge. Kharge later sought to clarify his remarks, saying they were not aimed at the PM but instead at his party, the BJP.

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

