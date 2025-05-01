Home / India News / 80-year-old man dies during deportation process at Attari-Wagah border

An 80-year-old alleged Pakistani national died inside a bus at the Attari border while awaiting deportation, after his health deteriorated during the process

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Abdul Waheed Bhat, an alleged Pakistani national who had been living in India since 1980, died on Wednesday during the deportation process at the Attari-Wagah border. He was around 80 years old and was reportedly suffering from paralysis, according to a The Indian Express report.
 
Bhat fell ill while sitting in a bus parked near the Integrated Check Post (ICP) gate in Attari and passed away before the deportation procedure could be completed. His body was later shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar.
 
Bhat was among a group of 60 to 70 Pakistani nationals who were brought from Jammu by the police for deportation to Pakistan through the Attari border crossing. He was travelling alone, as he had no children.
 
According to official records, Bhat had been staying in India illegally since his visa expired in 1980. He had recently received a formal “notice to leave India” from the Foreigner Registration Office in Srinagar. The notice, dated April 25, 2025, was issued under a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which had ordered that all foreign nationals living illegally in the country must leave India by April 27. 
 
Bhat’s health deteriorated inside the bus before the handover to Pakistani authorities could be finalised. Sources told The Indian Express that his deportation was delayed due to uncertainty over his documentation status.
 
“The Jammu and Kashmir police have brought for deportation some persons who don’t have passports or the required certificate from the Pakistani embassy in Delhi. We cannot deport people who lack either. It is still unclear whether Bhat had a Pakistani passport,” said a source.

Due to the lack of clarity about his documents, Bhat’s body remained inside the vehicle for a prolonged period as officials awaited instructions on how to proceed. 
 
Topics :Pahalgam attackIndia-Pakistan conflictWagahAttariDeportationsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

