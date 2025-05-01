Home / India News / 26/11 attack: NIA to record Tahawwur Rana's voice, handwriting samples

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
A Delhi court has allowed the NIA to collect the voice and handwriting samples of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a source said.

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on April 28 extended Rana's custody for 12 days, passed the order on April 30 on an application moved by the agency.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

