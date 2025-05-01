Home / India News / Police launch investigation into Dilli Haat fire that gutted over 30 shops

Police launch investigation into Dilli Haat fire that gutted over 30 shops

Police will examine CCTV footage from multiple areas to determine the cause of the fire on Wednesday night, an official said

Police, Delhi Police
The officer said police are also verifying the response time of the fire teams that rushed to the location. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
The Delhi Police said it has launched an investigation into the fire that broke out at Dilli Haat in south Delhi's INA area in which at least 30 shops were gutted.

Police will examine CCTV footage from multiple areas to determine the cause of the fire on Wednesday night, an official said. No casualties were reported. 

"We have launched a detailed investigation into the fire incident that took place at Dilli Haat. We have formed multiple teams," said a senior police officer.

The officer said police are also verifying the response time of the fire teams that rushed to the location.

A massive fire broke out at Dilli Haat, a popular market in INA area, gutting over 30 shops and destroying items worth several crore rupees. Thirteen fire tenders had to be deployed to control the fire.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

