Panel on satellite toll system urges deliberation over security, privacy

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said it is proposed to proceed with corridor/stretch-based projects

State-owned NHAI has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from around the world for the implementation of GNSS-based (satellite-based) electronic toll collection. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Apex Committee, set up to look at ways to roll out a satellite-based highway toll collection system, has recommended further deliberations over security and privacy considerations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. 
Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said it is proposed to proceed with corridor/stretch-based projects for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) FASTag system (AFS)-based barrier less free flow tolling. 
"The Apex Committee and High-Level Empowered Committee consisting of Experts from Industry and Academia, in view of security and privacy considerations, breach and overall operational control, have recommended further deliberations for Satellite-based Tolling," Gadkari said. 
With the existing features of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), the minister said satellite-based tolling requires additional satellite constellations and the development of appropriate receivers to achieve the desired level of positional accuracy. 
According to Gadkari, a request for proposal (RFP) to implement a barrier-free user fee collection system on the fee plazas of 'Gharonda, Choryasi, Nemili, Urban Extension Road (UER)-II and Dwarka Expressway 'has been invited/floated, with the possibility of implementing it on other fee plazas in a phased manner, depending upon the outcomes and efficacy of the implementation on these projects. 
State-owned NHAI has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from around the world for the implementation of GNSS-based (satellite-based) electronic toll collection to provide a seamless and barrier-free tolling experience for national highway users.
The move is aimed at putting an end to physical toll booths on highways. 

Implementation of GNSS-based electronic toll collection in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users like barrier-less free-flow tolling leading to hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling where users will pay only for the stretch they have travelled on a National Highway.
Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said 11,890 accidents were caused by minors (under the age of 18 years) from 2023 to 2024. 
Tamil Nadu (2,063) reported a maximum number of accidents caused by minors, followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,138) and Maharashtra (1,067). 
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

