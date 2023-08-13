Home / India News / Panic grips as patients with viral diseases queue up at Kanpur's hospital

Panic grips as patients with viral diseases queue up at Kanpur's hospital

Although, the doctors said, these are seasonal flu, there is a situation of panic in the hospitals due to the sudden increase of patients with viral fever

ANI
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
The viral illnesses are wreaking havoc in the season of weather change in Kanpur. Due to the constant change in weather, the number of patients infected with viral diseases has increased, officials said on Saturday.

"The number of patients infected with contagious diseases has increased due to consistent changes in the weather here. Patients have queued up before the OPD department of Kanpur's largest hospital Ursala," said Dr Shailendra Tiwari, Medicine Department, while speaking to ANI.

Tiwari further added that the number of patients mostly suffering from viral fever, diarrhoea, and skin diseases has risen.

Although, the doctors said, these are seasonal flu, there is a situation of panic in the hospitals due to the sudden increase of patients with viral fever.

In addition, Dr Birbal (viral fever/dengue ward in charge) spoke to ANI about the preparations made to combat the situation.

"The district management and the health department have reserved a separate ward for the patients infected with viral fever, dengue, etc. It is a relief that although the number of patients in the OPD ward has increased, no case of any serious disease has been reported so far", said Dr Birbal.

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

