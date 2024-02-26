Pankaj Udhas, India's ghazal icon, passes away after prolonged illness

India's ghazal icon, Pankaj Udhas, on Monday passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness at the age of 72. His daughter Nayyab confirmed the sad news on social media, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family.” His last rites will take place on Tuesday.





On news of Pankaj Udhas' demise, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam wrote, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”



Pankaj is survived by wife Farida Udhas, daughters Nayaab and Reva Udhas, and brothers Nirmal and Manhar Udhas, who are also singers.

Pankaj Udhas' career

Born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas began his career with the release of the ghazal album "Aahat" in 1980. Swiftly, he became synonymous with ghazal music in India. In Bollywood, the ghazal maestro lent his voice to the iconic track "Chitthi Aayee Hai" for the film "Naam," starring Sanjay Dutt.



He is also best known for his memorable tracks like "Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai" from Pravin Bhatt's 1998 film Ek Hi Maqsad, "Aaj Phir Tumpe" from Feroz Khan's 1988 action thriller Dayavan, "Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise" from Lawrence D'Souza's 1991 romantic film Saajan, and "Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata" from Abbas-Mustan's 1993 revenge thriller Baazigar among others.

His ghazal career includes reputed albums like Aahat (1980) and tracks like Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo.

The legendary singer also received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, which was conferred upon him in 2006.