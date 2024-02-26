PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 Bihar railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 railway stations and construction of 72 other projects in Bihar under the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

The PM laid the foundation stone of the railway projects in Bihar under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers - Samrat Chudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, joined the PM's function virtually from the state capital.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office after the function said, "Thirty-three railway stations which will now be redeveloped in Bihar include: Barauni, Siwan, Munger, Thawe, Sabaur, Arariya, Shivnarayanpur, Dauram Madhepura, Dehri On Sone, Guraru, Karhagola Rd, Chausa, Laheria Sarai, Banka, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Supaul, Nawadah, Raxaul, Motipur, Luckeesarai, Masrakh, Rafiganj, Mairwa, Piro, Bikramganj, Labha, Janakpur Road, Chakia, Nabinagar Road, Ghorasshan, Salmari, Ekma and Shahpur Patoree".

"The project aims to enhance connectivity, trade, and business across the country. Under the project stations will be redeveloped as city centres with provision of amenities like shopping zone, food court, kids play area, etc. There will be provision of segregated entry and exit gates, multi-level parking, lift escalator, executive lounge, waiting area and travelator at the redeveloped stations", said a senior official of the ECR zone.

Nine railway stations will now be redeveloped in the Samastipur division alone under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Projects that were inaugurated by the PM also included at least 28 projects linked to the Samastipur division.

The road over bridges, road under bridges and low height subways will be built at Chausa, Lakhisarai, Nawada and on Daniyawan-Biharsharif, Patna-DDU, Patna-Gaya and Fatuha-Islampur routes, said the official, adding that the Railways has identified Patna-Gaya route as the most vulnerable.

"At least six LHSs will be built on this route", said the official.