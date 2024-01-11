Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024; Registration to close on Jan 12, check details

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will soon close the registration window for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024 soon. People who are interested in this event, like students, parents, and teachers are advised to register at the earliest event by visiting the official website of the government, i.e., innovateindia.my gov.in.

The registration process was started on December 11, 2023. Teachers, students and parents from class 6 to 12 can become a part of this contest by applying online. Everyone interested in the registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has to register before the last date, i.e., January 12, 2024.

How to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)? Here are the easy steps to register Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) First visit the official website, i.e., innovateindia.mygov.in.

Check for the notification link that reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024'.

Once you click, you will be redirected to the login window.

Enter your details and fill out the application form.

You can download your confirmation page for your future reference. Ways to participate in PPC 2024 Students can participate in the contest through Self Participation and Participation through Teacher login. Students studying in classes 6 to 8 can apply for the competition. Parents and Teachers are also eligible to participate in this contest and submit their entries in the contest submitting their entries in online activities which are designed exclusively for them. Students can also submit their questions to the prime minister in around 500 maximum words.

As per official information, over 181.16 lakh students, 13.52 lakh teachers, and 4.74 lakh parents have applied for the seventh edition of the Pariksha pe Charcha Contest.

The government conducts this programme annually to help students bid farewell to exam stress and embrace inspiration for success. In the programme, Prime Minister Modi holds meetings and communicates with students and teachers.