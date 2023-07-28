Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday afternoon following a suspected case of tyre burst, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

The flight returned within an hour of take-off after Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the onboard cabin crew that they noticed tyre debris on the runway after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off at 1:22 pm.

Air India officials said that alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers to reach their destinations, while the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure. The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 1418Hrs. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers, but as always, the safety of all on board is Air India’s foremost priority," an Air India official confirmed.

In another development, Air India on Thursday said it has plans to start several international flights shortly. Air India stated it will start direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka on 15 September. The airline already operates flights between Kolkata and Dhaka.

With four additional weekly flights from Delhi, Air India offers enhanced frequency to Dhaka, enabling convenient connections via Delhi to and/or from 14 destinations in India and 14 destinations across North America, the UK, Australia, the Middle East, and the Far East, the airline said.