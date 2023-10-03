Parl panel hears experts on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday interacted with a group of experts to seek their views on the three bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act.

The Standing Committee on Home plans clause-wise deliberations on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BS), and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita over the next two days.

In its meeting on Tuesday, the panel heard Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR), and other experts.

While introducing the bills in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session, Home Minister Amit Shah had urged the Chair to refer the three bills to the standing committee for wider consultation and discussion.

In August, the committee was given three months to examine the three bills which form the backbone of Indian criminal jurisprudence.