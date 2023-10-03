Home / India News / Parl panel hears experts on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Parl panel hears experts on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

In its meeting on Tuesday, the panel heard Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR), and other experts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
A parliamentary panel on Tuesday interacted with a group of experts to seek their views on the three bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act.

The Standing Committee on Home plans clause-wise deliberations on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BS), and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita over the next two days.

While introducing the bills in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session, Home Minister Amit Shah had urged the Chair to refer the three bills to the standing committee for wider consultation and discussion.

In August, the committee was given three months to examine the three bills which form the backbone of Indian criminal jurisprudence.

Topics :Evidence ActParliamentIndian Penal CodeCriminal Procedure Code

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

