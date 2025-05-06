Parl panel seeks action plan against 'anti-national' social media platforms

A parliamentary panel has sought details from two key ministries overseeing information flow on the action they have planned against social media platforms and influencers who "seem to be working against national interest", following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, has noted that some social media influencers and platforms in the country seem to be working against national interest, which is likely to incite violence, sources said.

The committee, in a communication to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, has sought details of the "contemplated action to ban such platforms under IT Act, 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021".

The letter, the sources said, has been sent to the secretaries of the two ministries and they have been asked to submit the details by May 8.

Several social-media handles have been banned on different platforms after they allegedly posted content against national-security interests.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, with India blaming terror groups linked to Pakistan for the horrific incident.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, who is a member of the panel, said in a post on X that he had not received any communication related to the issue quoted in the memorandum. He claimed that according to rules, the chairperson cannot issue a statement without the approval of the committee.

Gokhale, however, deleted his post later.