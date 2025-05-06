Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UNSC begins closed door talks on situation between India, Pakistan

UNSC begins closed door talks on situation between India, Pakistan

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Security Council, had requested for closed consultations on the situation

United Nations

UN Security Council commenced closed-door consultations here on the situation between India and Pakistan. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India United Nations
May 06 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

The UN Security Council commenced closed-door consultations here on the situation between India and Pakistan, hours after Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours being at their highest in years.

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Security Council, had requested for closed consultations on the situation.

Greece, president of the Council for the month of May, scheduled the meeting for May 5 in the afternoon. 

The closed-door meeting will not take place in the UNSC Chamber where Council members sit at the powerful horse-shoe table but in a consultations room next to the chamber.

 

Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia will brief the Council on behalf of both departments (DPPA and DPO).

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad could brief reporters after the meeting.

Just hours before the closed consultations, Guterres voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at their highest in years, saying it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point.

Guterres made remarks to the press from the UNSC stake-out Monday morning amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen.

Guterres said he understands the raw feelings following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam and reiterated his strong condemnation of that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims. 

Targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means, he said.

Guterres stressed that it is essential especially at this critical hourto avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.

Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution, the UN chief said.

He reiterated that he offers his good offices to both governments in the service of peace. The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.

Apart from the five veto-wielding permanent membersChina, France, Russia, UK and the USthe 10 non-permanent members in the Council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.

India's former Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin told PTI that no consequential outcome can be expected from a discussion where a party to the conflict seeks to shape perceptions by using its membership of the Council. India will parry such Pakistani efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

